Redbrick expands footprint in Hyderabad, to enter Bengaluru, Delhi NCR

coworking spaces provider Redbrick Offices is expanding its footprint in Hyderabad with the launch of its 4th and biggest coworking space at Salarpuria Knowledge city in the IT hub of Hitec City, Hyderabad with the capacity of 800 seats.

Among the country’s fastest growing privately owned coworking business, Redbrick now offers over 3000 seats across its four spaces in Hyderabad. Spread over three cities -- Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad -- with over 15 centres hosting more than 250 business, it is set to enter Bengaluru and delhi NCR next year.

“We are planning to expand in these three cities while gearing up to launch our centres in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR in 2020. We are working on about 2-3 centres across all these five cities which will come up by next year,” Ayush Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director, Redbrick Offices said.

Redbrick offices has been supporting the growth story of millennials, many start-ups, SMEs and large businesses in India with its enterprise quality shared workspaces across major business centres in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.

He said, “Hyderabad is a very important market for us and is a great strategic fit to our growth plans. The city’s entrepreneurial and business community have been very receptive to our high quality workspaces across the best business districts in Hyderabad.”

“With the launch of Redbrick Salarpuria, we have really pushed our design team to new limits to provide a beautifully designed, efficient and functional workspace that our community will love,” he said.

The other three centres of Redbrick Offices are located in Phoenix Premia, Financial district, SLN Terminus, Gachibowli and Jubilee Enclave, Hi-Tec City.

Neilsen, State Street, Freshworks, Slack, alongside startups like Dolcera, Techolution and LivSpace are among its customers. It now has 10,000 seats across 15 centres in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad and plan to expand into two new cities in 2020.