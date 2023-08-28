August 28, 2023 15:55

board induction.jpg

RIL Board recommends appointment of Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani on the Board of Directors. Its truly an emotional day for me. It reminds me of the day when my father inducted me to the Board of Directors when I was only 20 years old, says Mukesh Ambani.

I shall continue to be the Chairman and MD for 5 more years, he added.

I shall especially mentor Akash, Isha and Anant so that they can provide collective leadership and dependably take Reliance to greater heights of growth and value in the decades ahead, he added.