Members of the Samsung India Workers Union - CITU on Wednesday agreed to end the month long strike and return to work immediately.

This was following the announcement made by the State Labour department on Tuesday that representatives of the management and the striking workers held conciliation negotiations to end the strike.

After the negotiations, CITU leader A Soundararajan said that he would take up the issue with the striking workers on Wednesday to their consensus on ending the strike.

One of the striking workers said by show of hands everyone agreed to end the strike.

The plant at Sunguwarchatiram in Sriperumbudur Industrial Park mainly manufactures consumer appliances like washing machine and air conditioners, and certain components for supply to the company’s Noida plant.

The strike by nearly 1,100 workers (out of the total of 1,800 in the factory) began on September 9 over their demand for a wage increase and the right to form a union backed by CITU.

Forming and registering a union under the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) banner was the bone of contention between the management of Samsung Chennai.

“For 16 years, the workers have been without a registered union, but the management’s attitude, prudishness, abusive practices and workload have prompted the workers to form a union,” a strike notice by Samsung India Workers Union - CITU, said.

At the conciliation negotiations it was agreed that all the striking workers would immediately call off the strike and return to work. On returning to work, the management should not victimise the workers for having participated in the strike.

The workers would cooperate with the management fully and would not act in a manner that was prejudicial to the interest of the management. The management would file a written reply to the charter of demands filed by the workers before the conciliation officer.

Both the parties have accepted this advice. The workers said they would call off the strike immediately and return to work, says a release by the Labour department.

