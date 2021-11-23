Sandip Garg takes charge as Executive Director, IBBI

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has a new Executive Director in Sandip Garg.

Prior to joining IBBI, Garg was serving as Commissioner (Exemptions), Income Tax, Pune.

Garg is 1992-batch Indian Revenue Service Officer, and has served in various capacities in the Income Tax Department. He is a qualified civil engineer with post graduation in Industrial Engineering & Management from NITE, Mumbai, LL.B from Delhi University and Chartered Financial Analyst from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India.