Daily Covid-19 cases cross 75,000

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases scaled a new peak of 75,000 in the last 24 hours, but nearly 56,000 new recoveries, the active infections remained at around 7,26,000. Over 1,000 people succumbed to their infection during the same period.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the country cross 33 lakh to touch 33,10,324. While more than 25 lakh people recovered, 60,472 persons died of Covid-19 so far.

There are four States in the country where total confirmed cases cross 3 lakh. While Maharashtra has 7,18,711 cases, Tamil Nadu so far reported a total of 3,97,261 cases. Andhra Pradesh with 382,469 cases and Telangana with 3,00,406 are the other two States.

With the testing of 9.25 lakh samples on Wednesday, the total tests carried out in the country moved up to around 3.86 crore.