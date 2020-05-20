Experiment in Antarctica hinting at parallel universe to be taken with a grain of salt: Experts

Scientists may have found what is believed to be evidence of the concept of a "twin universe" also born during the Big Bang.

In a recent experiment, NASA’s team of scientists found high energy particles which seemed to come “up” out of Earth, the Daily Star reported.

However, some scientists believe that the multiple “impossible events” captured by ANITA could simply be a glitch. A Forbes report delved deeper into the nitty-gritty of the existence of such a universe. There is no conclusive proof of such a universe existing yet, according to the report.

“We’re left with the most exciting or most boring possibilities,” said Ibrahim Safa, one of the scientists who worked on the experiment as qut=oted by the Daily Star.

The experiment was done to identify high energy particles using NASA’s Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA), a balloon that can carry delicate electronic antennas above the frozen wastes of Antarctica.

ANITA reached a height where there was next to no radio noise to distort the findings owing to the frigid air provided the perfect environment.

At that height, there is a constant “wind’ of high-energy particles coming down from space. The low energy particles, neutrinos can pass through without interacting with the substance of our planet at all. High energy particles on the other end are stopped by the solid matter of Earth according to a New Scientist report.

According to this, the high-energy particles detected by the device can only come “down” from space. However, the particles detected by ANITA seem to be travelling up.

This indicates that the particles are travelling back in time suggesting the existence of a parallel universe that travels back in time.

Principal ANITA investigator Peter Gorham, of the University of Hawaii, said that the only way for a particle to behave this way is if it had changed its nature before entering the Earth and then changed back again, the report said.