Growing campaign for affordable access to TB medicines

The slew of newer TB drugs that have hit the market recently promise to tackle the disease better, but the high price can prove a dampener to realise the goal of taming it, global experts, advocacy groups and medical organisations who are meeting this week in Hyderabad for a worldwide event on TB and Lung disease say.
On Monday, a newly approved 3-drug treatment for TB was priced at $1,040 for a complete regimen, which was twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other therapies. The drug cocktail would be available in 150 countries, including India and South Africa, according to media reports.
“After half a century, we finally have new TB drugs that can offer a better chance of survival for people who otherwise continue to die from the world's leading infectious-disease killer. The public helped pay for the development of this drug; therefore, this drug should be affordable and accessible to anyone who needs it. What good is a life-saving drug if people who need it can’t afford it?”, says Sharonann Lynch, HIV & TB Advisor, Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) Access Campaign said.
The Global Drug Facility has just announced a price of $364 for a six-month treatment course of pretomanid, only the third new drug developed for TB in half a century. Pretomanid was approved for use by the US Food and Drug Administration in August 2019.
The Stop TB partnership’s GDF lists the first-ever, all-oral regimen for highly resistant forms of drug-resistant TB at $1040 per treatment course.
Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has urged the TB Alliance (TBA), a non-profit TB drug development organisation, and its commercial partner, pharmaceutical corporation Mylan, to further lower the price of this drug, as it is just one part of multiple medications that people need. MSF has been calling for the price of a complete DR-TB treatment course to be no higher than $500 per person.
Pretomanid was developed by the TB Alliance, funded by governments (e.g. Australia, Germany, the UK and the US) and philanthropic sources. It is the first TB drug to be developed and approved as part of a ready-to-use treatment regimen (BPaL: bedaquiline + pretomanid + high-dose linezolid) for people with extensively drug-resistant (XDR)-TB, treatment-intolerant, or non-responsive multidrug-resistant pulmonary TB.
This new regimen has the potential to dramatically shorten treatment length to six months, significantly reduce the number of pills required, and helps increase XDR-TB cure rates from the abysmal 39 per cent.
According to the Monday’s price announcement, the lowest global price for a 6-month course of BPaL regimen is $1,040, which is double what MSF is calling for. Researchers from the University of Liverpool have estimated that generic versions of pretomanid could be produced and sold at a profit for less than $1.35 a day, or less than $35 a month.
The high price of one of the other newer TB drugs, bedaquiline, at $400 for a six-month treatment course will also impede the uptake of the BPaL regimen in high TB burden countries. MSF has launched a global campaign calling on Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to lower the price of bedaquiline to no more than $1 per day ($200 for six months, or half of what J&J currently charges).
