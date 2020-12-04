Health experts note surge in hand sanitizer poisoning amidst Covid-19 pandemic

According to the report by the National Poisons Information Service (NPIS), the cases of poisoning after intentional and unintentional intake of alcohol-based hand sanitizers have increased by 157 per cent.

The new research revealed a jump from 155 cases reported between January 1 and September 16, 2019, to 398 between January 1 and September 14, 2020.

The study was published online on December 1 in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.

This comes as the health authorities across the world have recommended the use of hand sanitizers in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Georgia Richards, DPhil student, Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, Oxford University, more steps need to be taken to protect children and mentally unstable people from ingesting hand sanitizers.

“If providers are supplying alcohol-based hand sanitizers in the community to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the contents should be supplied in lockable and automated dispensers to reduce contamination and improve safety,” Richards told Medscape Medical News.

The researchers believe that the warnings about the toxicity and lethality of intentionally or unintentionally ingesting alcohol-based hand sanitizers have not been widely disseminated.

The researchers further mentioned the indications for use. This includes: To disinfect hands, external use only; In healthcare settings, it should be regularly used in line with the WHO’s ‘My 5 Moments for Hand Hygiene’, except when hands are soiled then water and soap is advised; In all other settings it may be used when access to water and soap are not readily accessible.

They further noted that hand sanitizers can also cause skin allergic reactions in some people. Moreover, they are highly flammable if exposed to high temperatures or flames. They may also cause eye irritation if not used as intended (ie, rub hands until dry).