ICMR sets up a task force on gene therapy research

Many tunnels, no water
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is setting up a task force on gene therapy research to encourage research in the emerging field.
The research body among other things has proposed forming the task force to explore gene editing based therapeutic approaches to treat illnesses.
In a call for research proposals, ICMR has stressed that many inherited disorders are not treated by current available drugs or traditional therapies.
Gene Therapy refers to the process of introduction, removal or change in content of an individual’s genetic material with the goal of treating the disease and a possibility of achieving long term cure.
While the western world has made considerable strides with regards to gene therapy over the past 30 years, ICMR stated that drugs like Luxuturna for Retinitis Pigmentosa, a condition which leads to breakdown of retinal cells in the eye, and leads to low vision, or Yescarta which is a cell therapy for cancer, are currently in clinical trial phase.
“However for the vast majority of inherited diseases, appropriate targeted therapies are yet unavailable despite the large load of genetic disease in our population. To address this particular gap, ICMR is inviting proposals to fund gene therapy research projects,” the research body has said in it’s circular.
ICMR has narrowed down on genetic diseases affecting the brain and muscles, eye disorders affecting the retina and cornea, heart diseases and blood disorders like Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Haemophilia. It has also stressed on diseases like Cancer, Diabetes and Lung diseases. “The strategies proposed shuold have a possibility of translation into future human trials,” the circular states.
In recently released guidelines on gene therapy ICMR stated, “India has large burden of genetic disorders and unmet medical needs and gene therapy can prove to be a turning point in treatment of such disorders. However, it also brings along with it unique technical risks and ethical challenges. Creation of babies using germline gene editing by a Chinese scientist recently, attracted global criticism and fuelled a debate on ethical concerns regarding applications of gene therapy technologies. This also brought to forefront the requirement of stringent guidelines and regulations to prevent misuse and premature commercialization.”
It further said, “Many countries around the world have developed rules and guidelines to regulate gene therapy trials. Taking cognizance of situation, it was felt necessary to frame national guidelines and regulations to direct scientists and clinicians including industry regarding the procedures and requirements to be followed for performing gene therapy in India.”
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Lubricant maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India has managed to hold its own despite the downturn in the automotive ...
Tightening of presumptive taxation norms under Sec 44 AD, 44 ADA may be on the cards
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...