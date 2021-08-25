Majority of Indians experience no or mild side effects post 2 doses of Covid vax: Survey

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Majority of Indians experienced no or only mild side effects after taking two doses of Covid-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin, a survey conducted across the country said.
A massive Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched in India on January 16, with two vaccines – Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech.
Community social media platform LocalCircles said that according to its nationwide survey, “70 per cent of Indians after taking the first dose of Covishield and 64 per cent with Covaxin experienced no or mild side effects.”
Similarly, 75 per cent inoculated with the second dose of Covishield and 78 per cent with the second dose of Covaxin experienced no or mild side effects, it added.
Also read: Covid jab protection wanes within six months: UK researchers
However, 30 per cent of those who were given the first dose of Covishield experienced side effects. Out of this, 29 per cent experienced fever and 1 per cent reported getting Covid infection, the survey said.
Thirty per cent of those who took the first dose of Covaxin experienced fever while 1 per cent reported having a more serious condition than fever, and no onereported having a post vaccine Covid infection, it added.
After having the second dose of Covishield, 20 per cent experienced fever, 4 per cent reported getting post vaccine ‘Covid infection’ and 1 per cent reported having a more serious condition than fever, the survey said.
After getting inoculated with the second dose of Covaxin, 17 per cent experienced fever, 2 per cent reported getting post vaccine ‘Covid infection’ while 3 per cent reported having a more serious condition than fever, it added.
Also read: Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 59 crore doses
“The survey received more than 40,000 responses from citizens residing in 381 districts of India. 62 per cent respondents were men while 38 per cent respondents were women,” LocalCircles said.
Forty-four per cent respondents were from tier 1, 31 per cent were from tier 2, and 25 per cent respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts, it added.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 59.55 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am on Wednesday.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...