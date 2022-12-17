Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, and Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya has unveiled the ₹100-crore construction plan of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in here on Saturday.

“Works on the first phase of the project will commence shortly,” he said.

Addressing a gathering after launching the plan, he said a permanent campus would help promote quality research.

“The industry would also be benefited as they can use the equipments and collaborate with the faculty,” he said.

Mandaviya also inaugurated the NABL-accredited Analytical Testing Laboratory and Medical Devices Laboratory in NIPER.

“Medical devices are one of the core focus areas of the government. We will like to make India self-reliant in this space,” he said.

