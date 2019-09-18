NRDC to extend its footprint to America

Number theory
The National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), which is engaged in promoting indigenous technologies in the Indian industry and startups, will soon expand its wings to the U.S.
The agency has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) as well as Rowan University, which is also in New Jersey. The university has offered free space at its Technology Business Incubation Centre to NRDC to promote Indian technology start-ups. “It can act as soft-landing platform for Indian start-ups in New Jersey,” observed Beena Sukumaran, Vice President for Research, Rowan University, while speaking at the signing ceremony here on Tuesday.
The agreement has been signed to intensify cooperation on innovation. It will also facilitate identification of specific projects and partnerships between entities from India and New Jersey. “The agreement will help in coordinating suitable resources and programs to support R&D projects and startups and in establishing a framework to provide financial support to jointly approved projects,” explained H Purushotham, Chairman and Managing Director of NRDC, while speaking to India Science Wire.
NJEDA has similar agreements with other technology promotion agencies, including the Israel Innovation Authority. International organisations are partnering with countries with the potential to attract investments. “Indian research laboratories and universities have a repository of U.S. patents, and this can be exploited for commercialization. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) itself has 3000 such patents granted in the U.S., so it is a good platform for partners in the U.S. to work NRDC,” said Dr Purushotham.
This platform will provide a single-window arrangement for incubation and nurturing of new ideas and innovations. It also help get financial assistance to potential participants.
The MoU was signed by H Purushotham, Tim Sullivan (Chief Executive Officer, NJEDA) and Beena Sukumaran (Vice President for Research, Rowan University) in the presence of Philip Dunton Murphy, Governor, Jew Jersey State and many senior officials from all the three organisations.
Twitter handle: @ashajyoti11
(India Science Wire)
Datum plane: A plane from which angular or linear measurements are reckoned. Also called reference ...
Intrigued? Well, these are aircraft that were sophisticated in their time but have become, or will become, ...
Whale-spotting, wine-tasting, experiencing local culture — what not! Indians’ vacation preferences are ...
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports