NRDC to extend its footprint to America

The National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), which is engaged in promoting indigenous technologies in the Indian industry and startups, will soon expand its wings to the U.S.

The agency has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) as well as Rowan University, which is also in New Jersey. The university has offered free space at its Technology Business Incubation Centre to NRDC to promote Indian technology start-ups. “It can act as soft-landing platform for Indian start-ups in New Jersey,” observed Beena Sukumaran, Vice President for Research, Rowan University, while speaking at the signing ceremony here on Tuesday.

The agreement has been signed to intensify cooperation on innovation. It will also facilitate identification of specific projects and partnerships between entities from India and New Jersey. “The agreement will help in coordinating suitable resources and programs to support R&D projects and startups and in establishing a framework to provide financial support to jointly approved projects,” explained H Purushotham, Chairman and Managing Director of NRDC, while speaking to India Science Wire.

NJEDA has similar agreements with other technology promotion agencies, including the Israel Innovation Authority. International organisations are partnering with countries with the potential to attract investments. “Indian research laboratories and universities have a repository of U.S. patents, and this can be exploited for commercialization. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) itself has 3000 such patents granted in the U.S., so it is a good platform for partners in the U.S. to work NRDC,” said Dr Purushotham.

This platform will provide a single-window arrangement for incubation and nurturing of new ideas and innovations. It also help get financial assistance to potential participants.

The MoU was signed by H Purushotham, Tim Sullivan (Chief Executive Officer, NJEDA) and Beena Sukumaran (Vice President for Research, Rowan University) in the presence of Philip Dunton Murphy, Governor, Jew Jersey State and many senior officials from all the three organisations.

