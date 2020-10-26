Oxford Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune responses in elderly: Report

The Oxford coronavirus vaccine candidate produced robust immune responses in elderly people, says a report by the Financial Times.

The exclusive report released on Monday stated that the vaccine prompts protective antibodies and T-cells in old people.

Earlier studies had stated that old people are most vulnerable to the coronavirus and are at risk of developing severe symptoms.

The Oxford vaccine is being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca.

The newspaper cited two sources who were aware of the matter. It noted that the recent development is in line with the data released in July that claimed the vaccine triggered “robust immune responses” in a group of healthy adults aged between 18 and 55.

However, the report added that health administration needs to be cautioned as positive immunogenicity tests do not mean that the vaccine is safe and effective for older people to take.

FT added that the details of the findings will soon be published in a clinical journal, without mentioning the name.

Recently, researchers found that age is not the factor that makes people susceptible to coronavirus, severity of the symptoms is, a study published in the journal EurekAlert! revealed.