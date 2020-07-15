‘People must maintain extraordinary discipline to defeat Covid-19’

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
“By doing ordinary things with extraordinary discipline, you can defeat the virus,” said Balavenkat, a medical professional at a private hospital in the city, urging people to wear a mask, strictly adhere to social distancing norms and maintain hygiene.
“These are very basic, simple and easy rules. We are, by not adhering to these basic rules, giving the virus a huge opportunity to thrive in human race,” he said, before asking listeners to introspect life Before Corona (BC) and After Corona (AC).
“Our ability to travel from one end of the globe to another has become so easy, that what should have been an endemic disease has become a pandemic in no time, more so because adequate precautions were not taken. The challenge therefore is extra-ordinary, not impossible. We need to evolve strategies, be more disciplined,” he said.
“No doubt it is an economic crisis, but thanks to the pandemic – it has gone to prove that human life is more valuable,” Balavenkat said, adding “the prevalence of the Novel Coronavirus has moved from “mild” to “moderate” in Coimbatore. Be warned and take extra precaution. Don’t panic.”
In hindsight, industry stalwarts, who have all along indicated their support to the Government in the war against Covid-19, have from the time of Lockdown 1.0 maintained that while the economic loss was huge, business continuity would take precedence over growth for now. “We have to survive first to ensure continuity and growth,” an entrepreneur told BusinessLine.
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
₹1059 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1046103010751089 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider selling the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at ...
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...