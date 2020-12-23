UNICEF launches tool to track developments in Covid-19 vaccine market

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
UNICEF has launched an interactive tool to help track the developments in the “rapidly evolving” Covid-19 vaccine market as the designated procurement coordinator and procurement agent for COVAX.
UNICEF’s Covid-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard is “an interactive tool for countries, partners and industry” which tracks Covid-19 vaccine market developments and “the efforts of the COVAX Facility to ensure fair and equitable access for every country in the world.”
“In this first release, the dashboard provides a regularly updated overview of the global research and development pipeline, the projected production capacity, publicly announced bilateral and multilateral supply agreements, as well as reported price points,” UNICEF said in its release.
Moving forward, once the ongoing joint UNICEF-PAHO tender on behalf of the COVAX Facility is complete, the dashboard will further provide details on the progress towards the goal of the COVAX Facility to secure 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021.
It will also provide information on the status of procurement of vaccines under the COVAX Facility in 2021 apart from the status of deliveries by UNICEF and other participating national and institutional buyers.
