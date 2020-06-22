Selco sets up swab-collection kiosks at PHCs across Karnataka

Selco (a social enterprise) has developed solar-powered swab-collection kiosks and distributed them to various PHCs (primary health centres) across Karnataka.

Guruprakash Shetty, Assistant General Manager, Selco Solar Light Pvt Ltd, told BusinessLine that the kiosk comes with a 40-watt solar panel. It has provisions for a light, a mobile-charging point, and a fan.

Stating that Selco’s kiosks are foldable, he said it is portable. If there is a containment zone or a quarantine centre under a particular PHC, the foldable kiosk can be carried to collect swab samples in those areas.

Selco, with the help of the Department of Health and the Manipal-based Bharatiya Vikas Trust, has distributed around 100 such kiosks across Karnataka.

Of them, 18 have been set up in Dakshina Kannada district, 15 in Udupi district, and five in Kodagu district. Selco has also set up these kiosks in the PHCs of Hassan, Chikmagaluru, Tumakuru, Chikballapura, Kolar, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Raichur districts.

These kiosks at PHCs have been set up based on the recommendations of the health authorities of the districts concerned, he added.

Considering the increase in the number of Covid cases in the country, these kiosks will be helpful for swab collection at rural areas, he said.

While 4-5 kiosks have been set up with contributions from the villagers, the rest have been donated by Selco. He said Selco will also market the kiosk as a product.