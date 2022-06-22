Shiv Sena faces existential crisis  

With rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde claiming the support of 50 MLAs, the Shiv Sena is facing the worst-ever crisis in its history.

The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs in the State Assembly, and if the majority join Shinde, he might claim that his faction is the Shiv Sena. In that case, party chief Uddhav Thackeray will have a long battle on his hands to retain the party title, symbol, and existence.

Shinde moved from Surat in Gujarat to the north-eastern hub of Guwahati on Wednesday with his supporter MLAs.

He told reporters, “I have 40 MLAs with me and another 10 will be joining,” adding, “I do not want to criticise anyone. We are keen on continuing the Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray”.

The BJP has 106 MLAs, NCP 53, and Congress 44 in the State Assembly. Shinde would need the support of at least two-third or 36 Sena MLAs, to avoid disqualification. The Shinde camp claims that almost all Sena MLAs will be with Shinde if the Governor asks for proof of majority on the floor of the House.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut tweeted that the situation in Maharashtra is headed towards the ‘dissolution’ of the Legislative Assembly.

The State Cabinet meeting is scheduled for this afternoon and Uddhav Thackeray is likely to announce his next step.