SMBs on Amazon platform upbeat about recovery prospects

A study commissioned by Amazon India to gauge the expectations of the SMBs selling on its platform in the upcoming festival season has revealed that 98 per cent of Amazon sellers are looking to leverage e-commerce to revive their business and reach new customers.

The sellers are preparing to invest in hiring, training, at product launches and infrastructure support among others during this festival season.

Close to 50 per cent of the surveyed sellers had said that they would be selling on Amazon during the festival season for the first time.

The total number of sellers on the platform has swelled from 5.5 lakh to 6.5 lakh in the last 10 months.

Neilsen conducted the survey amongst 2,000+ Amazon sellers across 17 cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune.

Among some top expectations from the sellers was increased visibility of products, recovery of business post lockdown, new customer acquisition and double digit growth compared to last year.

Around 25 per cent of the surveyed sellers indicated that they would be introducing new products this festival season, planning additional investments such as in hiring of personnel, in warehousing and inventory, market related activities and so on.

Manish Tiwary, Vice-President, Amazon India said, “helping our sellers recover and accelerate their business is important than ever before, and our efforts are aligned to meet the requirements of sellers and small businesses..”

Vinod Kumar, President, India SME Forum said the survey has reiterated the Forum’s emphasis on the importance of digital empowerment for MSMEs.