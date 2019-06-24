Soon, electric trolley buses to run on elevated tracks in Nashik

An indigenous mass transport system using trolley buses has been recommended for Nashik in Maharashtra. The project which would cost about ₹1,800 crore, is likely to receive debt funding from French multilateral lending agency AFD.

Trolley buses are powered by electricity from overhead wires. The buses will run on elevated corridors, which is the unique feature of the system. The per kilometre construction cost of the system will be about ₹50 crore, while the conventional metro requires ₹250 crore per kilometre.

A detailed project report being prepared by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MAHA METRO) is expected to be completed by July. AFD has given in-principle approval for the debt. The Managing Director of Maharashtra METRO, Brijesh Dixit, told BusinessLine that such an attempt has not been made before in the country. Usually, trolley buses run like trams on regular roads but without the underlying track. But in Nashik, the buses will run on an elevated track, which will not disturb the regular traffic.

“The Mass Transit System (MTS) for Nashik is not a European, American or Chinese solution for an Indian problem. It is an Indian solution to an Indian problem. The coaches will be similar to a metro but have rubber tires,” he said.

Dixit said in today’s market, an electric bus has a price tag of about ₹1.5 crore but the battery racks account for 70 per cent of the total cost. In these buses, the charging would be from the overhead lines. The elevated systems would be about 15 feet above the ground and there would be minimal interference at congested traffic intersections. Dixit added that the trolley buses will cater to 10,000 passengers per hour, which will take care of city commuters for the next 30 years. Since the city still does not have the traffic density nor the massive passenger ridership, which can to justify a costly metro rail system, the Maharashtra Metro has recommended the unique trolley bus system, which will draw good features from Metro, tramway and Bus Rapid Transit System.

Executive Director of Maharashtra Metro, Nirmal Kumar Sinha said the trolley buses are available in three versions, having a lifespan of 20 years, while diesel buses run for 10 years.

Unlike battery buses, trolley buses have no range limit. The buses are environment-friendly and can be hybridised with on-board battery storage. They are quieter than tramways, due to their rubber wheels.