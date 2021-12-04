Cricket: Decades’ gap between 10 wickets haul

Bowlers have achieved 10 wickets haul in a single innings of a Test match only on three occasions in the 144-year history of Test cricket. India figures in two of the three such feats.

Test cricket records show that such 10 wickets haul in a single innings of a Test match repeated approximately for every 1000 test matches.

While the Test match no. 423 witnessed a bowler getting 10 wickets in a single innings in 1956, the second such feat was recorded by India’s spinner Anil Kumble in 1999 in the Test match no. 1443. On Saturday, the South African bowler Ajaz Patel took 10 wickets against India in Mumbai in the first innings of the Test match no. 2438.

The first Test match in the cricketing history was played between Australia and England between March 15 and 19 1877. Australia went on to win the first Test match in the history of cricket.

<div class="flourish-embed flourish-radar" data-src="visualisation/8029033"><script src="https://public.flourish.studio/resources/embed.js"></script></div>

It took almost 79 years for a bowler to register the first 10 wickets haul in an innings in Test cricket. James Charles Laker (Jim Laker) of England went on to get 10 wickets in the second innings of the Test match against the arch-rival Australia in Manchester in 1956, helping England to win the match.

Anil Kumble’s feat

For almost 43 years, Laker’s feat remained as an example for 10-wicket feat in the history of Test cricket. However, the Indian spinner Anil Kumble achieved this feat in 1999.

Every cricket lover in India remembers the historic India-Pakistan Test match at Delhi in 1999 where Kumble claimed all the 10 wickets of Pakistan in the second innings of the match leading India to victory. He conceded 74 runs in 26.3 overs to claim all the 10 wickets of the arch-rival Pakistan. In fact, Kumble’s feat was quickest 10-wicket haul in the history of Test cricket. Jim Laker bowled 51.2 overs to get 10 wickets, Ajaz Patel did it in 47.5 overs.

Now 22 years after Kumble’s achievement, the India-born New Zealand bowler Ajaz Patel took 10 wickets of Indian team in the first innings of the Test match. Mumbai, where he took 10 wickets, incidentally, is his birthplace also.

Interestingly, Rahul Dravid, who was the teammate of Kumble when the second 10 wickets feat was achieved in 1999, is the coach of Team India now.