IndvsNZ, 2nd Test | New Zealand all out for 62 in reply to India's 325

PTI Mumbai | Updated on December 04, 2021

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of New Zealand batter Tom Latham during the 2nd day of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand, at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.   -  PTI

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Mohammed Siraj scalp seven NZ wickets between themselves

New Zealand were all out for just 62 in their first innings in reply to India's 325 on day two of the second Test here on Friday.

Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (4/19) and pacer Mohammed Siraj (3/19) shared seven wickets between them as the Indian bowlers ripped through the New Zealand batting line-up to take a first innings lead of 263 runs.

Number eight batter Kyle Jamieson top-scored for New Zealand with 17 while captain and opener Tom Latham (10) was the next best batter.

Earlier, India were all out for 325 during the second session with left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel becoming only the third bowler in Test cricket history to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 325 all out in 109.5 overs (Mayank Agarwal 150, Axar Patel 52, Shubman Gill 44; Ajaz Patel 10/119).

New Zealand 1st innings: 62 all out in 28.1 overs (Kyle Jamieson 17, Tom Latham 10; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/8, Mohammed Siraj 3/19).

Published on December 04, 2021

