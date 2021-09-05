Head coach Shastri tests positive for coronavirus, isolated along with other support staff members

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for coronavirus and was isolated along with three of his close contacts including team's bowling coach Bharath Arun as a precautionary measure, the BCCI revealed on Sunday.
Shastri returned a positive result on a lateral flow test (Rapid Antigen Test) and will stay in isolation till the report of his and others' RT-PCR test reports come.
There is no threat to the ongoing fourth Test against England as all the other playing members have tested negative in two lateral flow tests conducted on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
Fielding coach R Sridhar and head physiotherapist Nitin Patel have also been isolated.
"The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening," BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in a release.
The team is set to travel to Manchester on Tuesday and if these four test positive in RT-PCR, they will have to undero 10-day room isolation followed by two negative RT-PCR results.
"They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team," he further added.
"The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative Covid reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval." The lateral flow tests always doesn't give accurate results as it is a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and it is a form of self test with the kit being provided to each member of the side.
The Indian contingent has been carrying out lateral flow tests every single day since Rishabh Pant tested positive for Covid during the three week break.
It is understood that Shastri may have got the symptoms after attending his book launch event in the team hotel where outside guests were also allowed.
"Since there is no restrictions in the UK, outside guests were allowed during Shastri's book launch party. These people also were his closest contacts, so it has now led to mandatory isolation," a BCCI source said.
"You feel for Bharath Arun. This is the second time, that he has to be isolated because someone else had tested positive. Last time it was Dayanand Garani, the masseur, who came in contact with Arun and later tested positive," he added.
