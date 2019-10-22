Sports

India beat South Africa by innings and 202 runs to sweep series

Reuters NEW DELHI | Updated on October 22, 2019 Published on October 22, 2019

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli   -  PTI

India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third and final test to complete a 3-0 series sweep in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Debutant spinner Shahbaz Nadeem claimed the last two South African wickets in successive deliveries as the visitors, asked to follow on after conceding a 335-run first innings lead, were all out for 133 in their second innings, bringing the match to an early end on the fourth day.

Theunis de Bruyn, playing as concussion substitute for Dean Elgar, topscored for the tourists with 30.

Mohammed Shami (3-10) was pick of the Indian bowlers wrecking South Africa's top order with a three-wicket burst while Umesh Yadav and Nadeem claimed two apiece.

 

Published on October 22, 2019
cricket
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IPL: Rajasthan Royals names Andrew McDonald as head coach