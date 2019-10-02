Sports

India elects to bat in first Test against South Africa

PTI Viskhapatnam | Updated on October 02, 2019 Published on October 02, 2019

South African captain Faf du Plessis and Indian captain Virat Kohli return after the toss before the start of the first test match between India and South Africa at the ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam. Photo: K R Deepak   -  The Hindu

India captain Virat Kohli opted to bat after winning the toss in the first Test against South Africa starting here on Wednesday.

India had named their playing XI on the eve of the match with Rohit Sharma in as an opener and Wriddhiman Saha back behind the stumps in place of Rishabh Pant. South Africa are going into the match with five bowlers including three spinners -- off-spinner Dane Piedt, left-arm spinners Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy.

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt.

Test cricket
cricket
