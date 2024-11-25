Day 2 of the auction is set to begin with Set 13, featuring prominent players including former South African captain Faf du Plessis and Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar. Both players enter the auction with a base price of ₹2 crore. The day will start with player number 84, Mayank Agarwal, and continue through to number 117, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Notable players up for bidding include international stars Kane Williamson, Sam Curran, and Marco Jansen, alongside Indian talents Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, and Deepak Chahar. Base prices range from ₹75 lakh for Shaw to ₹2 crore for players like Krunal Pandya and Daryl Mitchell.

The first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Mega Auction saw franchises spending ₹467.95 crore on 72 players, while 12 players went unsold. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant emerged as the highest-paid player, commanding ₹27 crore.

The second half of Day 2 will transition into an accelerated auction process. With 72 players already secured on Day 1, franchises will look to complete their squads from the remaining pool of 34 players in the current set.

