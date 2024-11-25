Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) invested heavily in international talent during Day 1 of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, securing Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood for ₹12.50 crore and England opener Phil Salt for ₹11.50 crore.
The franchise added six new players to their roster, including wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma (₹11 crore) and England all-rounder Liam Livingstone (₹8.75 crore). The team also acquired emerging talents Rasikh Dar (₹6 crore) and Suyash Sharma (₹2.60 crore).
- Also read: IPL 2025 Auction Updates: CSK buy Vijay Shankar, Ashwin, Conway, Rachin; LSG bring in Rishabh Pant at IPL record price of ₹27 cr; Shreyas Iyer goes to Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore
RCB retained three players ahead of the auction: Virat Kohli (₹21 crore), Rajat Patidar (₹11 crore), and Yash Dayal (₹5 crore). The team still has ₹30.65 crore remaining in their purse for Day 2 of the auction.
With 16 player slots still to be filled, including five overseas positions, RCB holds three Right to Match (RTM) cards. The team will look to strengthen their squad further on Day 2 of the auction, where players from a total pool of 577 are available for selection.
This marks the first IPL auction to be held in Saudi Arabia, signaling the league’s expanding global footprint.
(Source: Sports Star)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.