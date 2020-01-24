New Zealand smash 203/5 in first T20 against India

Volvo ditches diesel for its smallest SUV, but plumps up value
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Colin Munro and skipper Kane Williamson smashed quickfire half-centuries as New Zealand made good use of the short boundaries at Eden Park to post 203 for five in the opening T20 against India here on Friday.
Munro scored 59 off 42 balls, including six fours and two sixes, while Williamson hit four fours and four sixes in his 26-ball 51-run innings as the Black Caps’ made good use of the peculiar Eden Park shape to pile on the runs.
Ross Taylor too smacked 54 not out off 27 balls as Indian bowlers suffered from the onslaught. Only Jasprit Bumrah (1-31) put in a good shift with clever change of pace and control.
This was after India won the toss and opted to bowl. The visitors went with a six-bowler configuration including all-rounders Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja. Yuzvendra Chahal replaced Kuldeep Yadav, while Shardul Thakur was picked ahead of Navdeen Saini. Rishabh Pant was dropped.
New Zealand quickly got off the blocks with openers Munro and Martin Guptill (30 off 19 balls) putting on 68-0 in the power play. It was the highest power play score for New Zealand against India in T20Is (previous best 66-0 in 2019). Shardul Thakur (1-44) and Mohammed Shami (0-53) proved to be expensive in their opening spells. India were forced to use as many as six bowlers in the first eight overs.
Dube (1-24) got the breakthrough with Rohit Sharma catching smartly to dismiss Guptill. It brought Williamson to the crease and the onslaught continued as he put on 36 off 24 balls with Munro. The latter reached his half-century off 36 balls before holing out off Thakur. India quickly got a second wicket in the space of four balls with Ravindra Jadeja (1-18) dismissing Colin de Grandhomme (0).
New Zealand, at 117-3 in the 13th over, were placed awkwardly but Williamson and Taylor put on 61 off 28 balls to completely decimate the Indian bowling in the second half of their innings. Taylor smashed three fours and three sixes, taking 22 runs off Shami in the 16th over, as he raced to a 25-ball half-century. It was his first T20I half-century in six years.
Williamson too completed his half-century off 25 balls. Their 50-run partnership had come off just 24 balls before Williamson was dismissed off Chahal (1-32). Taylor then applied the finishing touches as New Zealand breached 200 in the final over.
Worryingly for India, Bumrah rolled over his left ankle in the 20th over during follow-through and was down in pain. But he recovered sufficiently to deliver the last four deliveries.
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Pratap Bose, V-P, Global Design, Tata Motors, says it is important to think constantly ahead
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
These true wireless earbuds have so much going for them, from great comfort to good sound to a reasonable ...
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...