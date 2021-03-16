No spectators allowed for remaining T20 matches at Narendra Modi Stadium: GCA

In the wake of sharp surge in the new Covid cases in the Ahmedabad city, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has decided to organise the remaining three T20 matches between India and England without audience at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city.

The T20s to be played between India and England on March 16, 18 and 20 will be played without audience in a closed-door stadium.

Announcing the decision Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) informed that owing to the rising number of Covid cases in Ahmedabad city, the state cricket body on Monday decided to conduct the matches without audience.

"Due to rise in the number of Corona cases we at GCA has decided in consultation with BCCI the matches will be played without the spectators in the ground during T20 Internationals to be played between India and England at Ahmedabad. We will form the policy for refund of money to the spectators who have already purchased the tickets for these three T20 matches. Those who have received complimentary tickets are requested not to visit this stadium, "Nathwani said in a statement issued later tonight.

Notably two of the five matches of the T20 series between the two teams was played last week.

India and England have won one each of the matches played so far at the World's largest cricket stadium.