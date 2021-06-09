Sports

Sehwag launches cricket coaching website 'Cricuru'

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 09, 2021

For Cricuru, the subscription fees start from ₹299 for one year.

India’s star cricketer Virender Sehwag has launched an experiential learning website for cricket coaching.

Called Cricuru, it is an AI-based cricket coaching platform offering a personalised learning experience for its users. The curriculum for each player has been developed personally by Sehwag along with Sanjay Bangar, former Indian Player and Batting Coach of the Indian Cricket team (2015-19).

“Our aim is to develop an ecosystem to democratise cricket learning in India and bridge the existing gaps. Our curriculum is designed meticulously, giving access to coaching experts from across the globe to offer an uninterrupted coaching experience for aspiring cricketers at par with international standards of cricket,” Sehwag said.

