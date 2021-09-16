St. Kitts & Nevis grab maiden Hero CPL title with a dramatic last ball win

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
It was as close as it could get with hosts St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots claiming their first ever Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title off the last ball in front of their home fans. They defeated Saint Lucia Kings by three wickets in a closely contested encounter at Warner Park.
St. Kitts were taken to the shore by Dominic Drakes, who smashed 48 not out in 24 balls with three fours and three sixes. It also fetched him the Man of the Final award.
A year ago, St. Lucia Kings, who were called St. Lucia Zouks a year ago, had lost the 2020 final to Trinbago Knight Riders. So, they had to be runner-up for the second year in a row.
The Saint Lucia Kings won the toss and chose to bat once again, just as in their semi-final match. Despite losing wickets and at crucial junctures, they built an innings around the efforts of the likes of Rahkeem Cornwall (43), Roston Chase (43) and Keemo Paul (39) as they reached 159 for seven in 20 overs.
Saint Lucia lost captain Andre Fletcher and Mark Deyal in the Powerplay before Cornwall put them back on track with some power hitting.
As Patriots used their spinners Fabian Allen, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Fawad Ahmed, they picked up three wickets in the middle overs. Then Roston Chase anchored the innings and a late burst from Paul, who hit three consecutive sixes in an over as he scored 39 runs off just 21 balls. That gave Saint Lucia a challenging total. Keemo Paul had five sixes and no fours.
As St. Kitts began the chase, Chris Gayle was bowled by a Chase delivery very early for a great breakthrough. Then Evin Lewis was caught out, with Chase being the fielder.
Joshua da Silva and Sherfane Rutherford began the rebuilding process but quick wickets, including that of captain DJ Bravo, saw the Patriots in trouble at 95 for five.
The match took another twist when Drakes recorded his highest ever score in cricket, firing six boundaries. Along with Fabian Allen (20) he managed to take the Patriots close. Yet, when Allen left, Patriots still needed 21 runs in 11 deliveries. Drakes ensured that and his team won in a dramatic fashion with a single off the last ball.
Brief scores:
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 160/7 (Drakes 48*, Da Silva 37; Riaz 2/36, Chase 1/17) beat Saint Lucia Kings 159/7 (Cornwall 43, Chase 43; Naseem 2/26, Fawad 2/32) by three wickets.
MoM: Dominic Drakes (SKN)
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
The stock of CESC Limited began the year on the front foot as it saw a sharp rally in the early weeks. From ...
₹1547 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1525150015651590 Stock will be bearish until it stays below ₹1,550 and so, ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...