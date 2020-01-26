Team Kratos bags award for ‘best electric power train’

In the Formula Bharat 2020 competition, which concluded at Kari Motor Race Track at Chettipalayam near here, Rishikesh from Team Kratos bagged Micelio’s “Best Electric Power Train Award”.

Kratos was among the eight teams from colleges across the country that took part in the five-day competition. The challenge was to design a formula one EV from scratch.

This is Micelio’s first-ever association with Formula Bharat 2020, said its founder-Director Shreyas Shibulal.

The company will look forward to continuing a long and fulfilling relationship with Formula Bharat, he said, and added that the competition was on par with the global student formula series hosted across 11 countries.

“Some of the vehicles stood out in terms of engineering design and performance on the track,” observed Shibulal.

The winning team walked away with cash prize of ₹50,000, while the runner-up was awarded ₹25,000.