Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a seven per cent YoY growth in domestic sales (including electric vehicles) to 43,140 in February, as compared with 40,181 units in the corresponding month last year.

Exports of its passenger vehicles also grew 39 per cent y-o-y to 278 units during the month as against 200 units in the same month last year.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales also grew by four per cent YoY to 35,144 units last month, as compared with 33,894 units in February 2022, the company said in a statement.

However, exports of its commercial vehicles declined 61 per cent YoY to 1,421 units in February, as compared with 3,658 units in the corresponding month last year.