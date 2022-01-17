Telangana to introduce English medium in Govt schools

The Telangana Government is planning to introduce English medium in all the Government schools. The Government also to regulate the fee being collected in private schools, junior and degree colleges.

In order to beef up school infrastructure, the State government has announced a ₹7,289-crore plan to introduce ‘Our Village – Our School’.

New law

The State Cabinet, which met here on Monday, has decided to bring in a law in the ensuing Assembly in this regard.

The Government has appointed a Cabinet Sub-Committee to discuss the two proposals in detail and chalk out modalities to introduce the two decisions.

The Sub-Committee, which will be headed by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, will have Ministers K T Rama Rao, Koppula Eashwar, Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, Niranjan Reddy, Jagdish Reddy, Harish Rao and Erraballi Dayakar Rao as members.