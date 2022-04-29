The daily dose: April 29, 2022  

# Smart phone decline: Shipments declined owing to supply constraints due to the ongoing component shortages and a fall in demand during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service. said.

#Daily tally: India’s new cases stand at 3,377 in the last 24 hours, and 60 deaths – including reconciliations from Karnataka and Kerala.

# Mandatory vaccination? The Centre should make vaccination compulsory and also reduce the gap between the regular vaccine and booster dose. Stating that he would write to the Centre for the same, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said said the State government is planning booster doses for the 18-59 age group in government hospitals.

# Pandemic sourcing: Swedish furniture maker IKEA’s India arm hopes to increase its local sourcing from 25 per cent to 50 per cent in the next few years.

# Price drop: Iron ore prices have dropped nearly 10 per cent globally this week amid fears of rising Covid cases in China’s capital, Beijing, and more areas of the Communist nation could come under restrictions that hit its financial hub in Shanghai.