The daily dose: August 24, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on August 24, 2021

A scene at the Indian made foreign liquor outlet in Kochi.   -  THE HINDU

# In eight months after an emergency approval was given, the US Food and Drug Administration has fully approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine -making it a world first.

This will help push fence-sitters to be more confident on the data generated from its use and go in for vaccination; besides heralding more such clearances for other vaccine-makers waiting in the wings.

# A new technology from a CSIR lab could address the problem of disposing biomedical waste safely, and leave it smelling of roses, so to speak. Much needed as Covid-19 increases the quantity of medical waste generated.

# Meanwhile, guess who’s making a healthy gain on their stockprice? And it’s not the case with vaccine makers just in India!

# In Afghanistan, a humanitarian crisis unfolds within the pandemic. The last two regions with the wild polio virus in the world – Afghanistan and Pakistan. The recent Taliban take-over in Afghanistan has experts worried for children in the region, and the possibility of ïmported” cases in India.

# A look at vaccine policies across the world ....

# And it looks like, the week started on a good vaccinating note. India vaccinated over 63 lakh people against Covid-19 on Monday.

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
