The daily dose: July 11, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on July 11, 2021

We curate for you all the top stories related to the Covid-19 pandemic

# Healthcare centers are letting their guard down in the fight against Covid-19, say experts, concerned about an impending Third Wave. ‘Many facilities still lack adequate infra, medicines, well-trained staff’....

Healthcare centres letting their guard down in Covid fight: Experts

# Kerala hopes for herd immunity in the next few months. The State says it has followed a Covid-19 defence strategy tailored to its specific requirements and expects to achieve herd immunity by vaccinating at least 60-70 per cent of its people in the 18+ age group over the ‘next few months.’

Kerala aims for herd immunity through vaccination of 18+

# India and Italy discuss vaccine certification and the easing of travel curbs.

India discusses vaccine certification, easing travel restrictions with Italy

# TN extends its lockdown by another week with new relaxations.

TN extends lockdown by another week with new relaxations

# And the Vice President stresses the need to tackle vaccine hesitancy.

Vaccine hesitancy must be removed: V-P

Published on July 11, 2021

Covid-19
