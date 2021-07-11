The daily dose: July 11, 2021

# Healthcare centers are letting their guard down in the fight against Covid-19, say experts, concerned about an impending Third Wave. ‘Many facilities still lack adequate infra, medicines, well-trained staff’....

# Kerala hopes for herd immunity in the next few months. The State says it has followed a Covid-19 defence strategy tailored to its specific requirements and expects to achieve herd immunity by vaccinating at least 60-70 per cent of its people in the 18+ age group over the ‘next few months.’

# India and Italy discuss vaccine certification and the easing of travel curbs.

# TN extends its lockdown by another week with new relaxations.

# And the Vice President stresses the need to tackle vaccine hesitancy.

