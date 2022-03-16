The Daily Dose: March 16, 2022

# Vaccination begins for 12 year-olds: Ahead of today’s vaccination drive for 12 to 14 year-olds, the Centre issued guidelines and said only Corbevax would be administered to this age group. Two shots of Biological E’s intramuscular vaccine would be administered at an interval of 28 days.

Centre issues norms for vaccinating 12-14 age group

# Not too comfortable: The daily cases and deaths in India have been falling since February, but the situation is not too comfortable in many countries.

Covid-19: No room for complacency

# Going as planned: Country’s first intranasal Covid-19 vaccine, being developed by Bharat Biotech International, is nearing completion of development and, if things go according to plan , may soon add to the basket of currently available vaccines to fight the pandemic.

Intranasal Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech to complete phase 3 trials in April

# Daily tally: India’s active Covid-19 cases stands at 2,876 new cases in the last 24 hours, and 98 new deaths.

Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 180.6 crore total doses so far

(eom)