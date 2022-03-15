Covid-19: No room for complacency

The daily cases and deaths in India have been falling since February, but the situation is not too comfortable in many countries.
The US currently has more than 2.3 crore active cases, followed by Germany and Vietnam with over 30 lakh active cases. While daily cases and deaths have been falling in most countries, some are witnessing a resurgence.
Published on
March 15, 2022
