The Daily Dose: March 30, 2022

# Remain watchful: As India is poised to relax Covid-19 restrictions by the month-end, virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang stresses the need to remain watchful, be it through genomic sequencing or waste water surveillance.

#Pre-pandemic spending: A significant majority — about 93 per cent — of Indians surveyed are looking to spend more on travel in 2022 compared to a typical pre-pandemic year and adopt the “new normal with more purpose”, said the latest ‘American Express Travel: 2022 Global Travel Trends Report’.

# Higher immunity: High natural immunity protects Indians from future waves of Covid-19.

# Daily tally: India recorded 1,233 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours.

# Dialing back on cases: Maharashtra is set to withdraw cases filed for violation of lockdown rules.

# Alcohol tests return: The procedure on crew members is set to return ‘in view of reducing trend of Covid-19 cases, increase in volume of air traffic’.

# US advisory on India travel: Caution while travelling to India, the US advisory said, on counts of crime and terrorism. It comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice due to Covid-19, indicating a low level of Covid-19 in India.

