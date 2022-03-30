hamburger

News

The Daily Dose: March 30, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on: Mar 30, 2022
Health workers administer Covid-19 vaccine dose to students in Kolkata

Health workers administer Covid-19 vaccine dose to students in Kolkata

Here’s a compilation of today’s top Covid-related news

# Remain watchful: As India is poised to relax Covid-19 restrictions by the month-end, virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang stresses the need to remain watchful, be it through genomic sequencing or waste water surveillance.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/identifying-the-virus-in-wastewater-can-act-as-early-warning-system/article65270388.ece

#Pre-pandemic spending: A significant majority — about 93 per cent — of Indians surveyed are looking to spend more on travel in 2022 compared to a typical pre-pandemic year and adopt the “new normal with more purpose”, said the latest ‘American Express Travel: 2022 Global Travel Trends Report’.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/indian-travellers-looking-to-spend-more-american-express-report/article65270077.ece

# Higher immunity: High natural immunity protects Indians from future waves of Covid-19.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/data-stories/data-focus/high-natural-immunity-protects-indians-from-future-waves-of-covid-19/article65270014.ece

# Daily tally: India recorded 1,233 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-vaccinationindia-administered-over-26-lakh-doses-on-march-29/article65273058.ece

# Dialing back on cases: Maharashtra is set to withdraw cases filed for violation of lockdown rules.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-others/tp-variety/maharashtra-to-withdraw-cases-filed-for-violation-of-lockdown-rules/article65272095.ece

# Alcohol tests return: The procedure on crew members is set to return ‘in view of reducing trend of Covid-19 cases, increase in volume of air traffic’.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/ensure-pre-flight-alcohol-tests-of-50-crew-members-dgca-tells-airlines/article65273032.ece

# US advisory on India travel: Caution while travelling to India, the US advisory said, on counts of crime and terrorism. It comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice due to Covid-19, indicating a low level of Covid-19 in India.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/exercise-increased-caution-while-travelling-to-india-says-new-us-travel-advisory/article65272990.ece

Published on March 30, 2022
Covid-19
coronavirus
vaccines and immunisation
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you