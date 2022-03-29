Indian travellers looking to spend more: American Express report

A significant majority — about 93 per cent — of Indians surveyed are looking to spend more on travel in 2022 compared to a typical pre-pandemic year and adopt the “new normal with more purpose”, said the latest ‘American Express Travel: 2022 Global Travel Trends Report’.

Overall, Indians think 2022 will be a better year for travelling. Most of the respondents said travel will be less stressful this year than in 2021, and many were looking forward to regaining control over their trips after feeling overwhelmed last year, the Survey findings showed.

As many as 89 per cent of the people surveyed held off their travelling to major entertainment events last year but have plans to return to these types of events this year.

Travelling motivation

The survey report, based on data from seven countries including the US, Australia, India, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK, further revealed that the motivation to travel for 48 per cent of Indians is for discovering new experiences, 46 per cent for relaxing and 45 per cent for exploring new destinations. As many as 96 per cent of Indian respondents like to shop and eat at local businesses while travelling to support the local economy.

For the report, an online poll was conducted among a national sample of 2,000 US and 1,000 travellers in Australia, Canada, India, Japan, Mexico and the UK who have a household income of at least $70,000 and are defined as adults who typically travel by air at least once a year.

Talking about the travel trends in India, Manoj Adlakha, SVP and CEO, American Express Banking Corp, India, said, “After two tough years, the travel sentiment amongst Indians is upbeat where spending time with loved ones is a top priority.”

Adlakha added, ”Our travel trends report shares that to make the most of the lost time, 94 per cent of respondents agree they plan to travel more with family in 2022 than they did in 2021 while 89 per cent shared that they are interested in multi-generational family trips than ever before.”

Resumption of international flights

With the resumption of all regular international flights and the upcoming summer holiday season, American Express India is seeing a surge in travel bookings amongst its card members for both international and domestic travel.

“To make new memories, Indians are mostly booking vacations with their families and preferring experiences that support the local communities revive from the impact of the pandemic,” Adlakha said.

The report also shows that like their counterparts, Indians are also traveling to see the people and places they love, celebrate important life events, embark on wish list trips, experience in-person events, and seek greater wellness and self-care.

Highest amongst all the other surveyed countries, 91 per cent surveyed Indians agree they will book a dream vacation in 2022, which they normally would not have considered before the pandemic, while 87 per cent want to book a once-in-a-lifetime vacation in 2022.

Key insights

Indians are ready to travel and spend more with 92 per cent agreeing that they are willing to book a trip for 2022 even if they might have to cancel or modify it later.

Nearly all surveyed Indians plan on taking a trip in 2022 with nearly a fourth saying they will take two vacations, and a fifth saying three vacations during the year.

About 94 per cent of the respondents plan to spend more on international travel in 2022 than they did in the previous year.

A majority of Indians surveyed are keen on impact and purpose-driven travel. A majority agree they want to have a positive impact on the community they are visiting and want to travel to destinations where they can immerse themselves in the local culture.

Travelling responsibly is of high importance for the respondents as 94 per cent stated they would take a ‘greencation’ and 93 per cent are more likely to book travel with a brand that is committed to improving its environmental impact, ranking highest than their global counterparts.

Thinking about 2022 travel, 69 per cent of respondents agree they want to travel to their dream destination this year. Five in ten respondents shared they are willing to travel solo now to visit their dream destination.

Asia is the number one choice Indians want to explore in 2022 when thinking of their dream destination, and exploring different cities within India itself remained the preferred choice for 51 per cent of respondents.