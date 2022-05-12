hamburger

The Daily Dose: May 12, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on: May 12, 2022
 A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a beneficiary in Gurugram, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (PTI)

Here is a curation of top Covid-related news of the day

# Long Covid study: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is funding a study to determine whether a drug named colchicine can be used to treat long-Covid symptoms.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/icmr-to-fund-clinical-trial-for-long-covid-treatment/article65403833.ece

# More on long-covid, this from China: Two years after the outbreak of Covid, about half of the patients who were hospitalised, continue to have at least one symptom, says a study touted to be the longest follow-up study till date and published in  The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/half-of-those-hospitalised-with-covid-showed-at-least-one-symptom-two-years-on/article65404440.ece

# Daily tally: India reported 2,827 new cases of Covid-19 and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-vaccination-in-india-over-1908-cr-total-doses-administered-so-far/article65406373.ece

# After Covid, geo-political challenges worry corporates: With Covid-19 becoming more “manageable” and expected to come in waves, drug-maker Cipla sees uncertainty now coming from geopolitical challenges in different parts of the world.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/geopolitical-challenges-across-the-world-cast-a-shadow-of-uncertainty-ciplas-umang-vohra/article65404970.ece

Published on May 12, 2022
