The Daily Dose: May 31, 2022

# Nursing, against all odds: The first and second wave of Covid-19 saw nurses at the forefront of India’s healthcare system, treating, monitoring and administering medicines, despite all odds.

# International travel causes marginal rise in cases: Even as economic and social activities return to a normal state after the recent upsurge in Covid cases in January-February, daily new cases have shown a marginal-but-steady rise in recent weeks with test positivity rate in States heading north again.

# Daily tally: India reported 2,338 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, and 19 deaths.

# Supporting children orphaned by Covid-19: From a monthly stipend to a health cover, benefits extended from the Centre as part of the PM CARES for Children scheme.

# Stressed assets above pre-pandemic levels: Stressed assets of non-banking financial companies-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) are estimated to have declined a significant 800 basis points to about 14 per cent as of March 2022, after peaking to about 22 per cent in September 2021, but still above pre-pandemic levels of about 3 per cent, according to Crisil Ratings.

# Steps to normalise: Shanghai will move into a normalised epidemic-control phase from Wednesday and will allow malls and shops to reopen and people in “low-risk” areas to return to work, city officials said on Tuesday.