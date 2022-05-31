hamburger

News

The Daily Dose: May 31, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on: May 31, 2022

Our curation of the top Covid stories

# Nursing, against all odds: The first and second wave of Covid-19 saw nurses at the forefront of India’s healthcare system, treating, monitoring and administering medicines, despite all odds. 

# International travel causes marginal rise in cases: Even as economic and social activities return to a normal state after the recent upsurge in Covid cases in January-February, daily new cases have shown a marginal-but-steady rise in recent weeks with test positivity rate in States heading north again.

# Daily tally: India reported 2,338 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, and 19 deaths.

# Supporting children orphaned by Covid-19: From a monthly stipend to a health cover, benefits extended from the Centre as part of the PM CARES for Children scheme.

# Stressed assets above pre-pandemic levels: Stressed assets of non-banking financial companies-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) are estimated to have declined a significant 800 basis points to about 14 per cent as of March 2022, after peaking to about 22 per cent in September 2021, but still above pre-pandemic levels of about 3 per cent, according to Crisil Ratings.

# Steps to normalise: Shanghai will move into a normalised epidemic-control phase from Wednesday and will allow malls and shops to reopen and people in “low-risk” areas to return to work, city officials said on Tuesday.

Published on May 31, 2022
Covid-19
coronavirus
vaccines and immunisation
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you