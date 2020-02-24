The great lengths Indian authorities have gone to for US President's visit

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
US President Donald Trump will arrive in India today with his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jarred Kushner, on his maiden visit to India. Trump will land in Ahmedabad, where he will address more than one lakh people at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera, according to media reports.
Sources cited in a report by News18 said the internal security of Trump and his family is being handled by the American Secret Services, 10 companies of paramilitary forces, 10 companies of PAC, and NSG commandos have been deployed for external security.
Ahead of Trump’s visit, Indian authorities have taken detailed precautions to ensure Trump’s first voyage to India is a memorable one. Here are six unusual measures India has taken for the extravaganza:
Stray animals captured and caged
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has captured and caged dogs, cows, and other stray animals so that they don’t create a nuisance. Ahmedabad authorities have also asked a local NGO and the state forest department to keep birds and bands of monkeys away from the runway at Ahmedabad airport, Times of India reported.
Paan shops shut
Paan shops around the vicinity of Ahmedabad airport have been shut to make sure the area is clean and spotless, according to the report.
Slum-dwellers asked to vacate their homes
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation asked slum-dwellers living around the newly-built Motera stadium, where Trump will make a public address, to vacate the area, Reuters reported.
Five langurs added to Trump’s security team
Despite heavy deployment of armed forces, the Agra authorities were concerned about the notorious monkeys in the city. Hence, the security agencies were asked to deploy five langurs (long-tailed monkeys) along the route that Trump’s convoy will travel to shoo away other monkeys, News18 reported.
Gallons of water released into Yamuna river
To get rid of the foul odour of water in the Yamuna, Agra authorities have released nearly 14,160 litres of water into the river ahead of Trump’s visit, according to the Washington Examiner report.
Mud cap treatment for graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), for the first time, gave a mud-cap treatment to the graves of Emperor Shah Jahan and Empress Mumtaz Mahal ahead of the visit to Agra today, News18 report added.
