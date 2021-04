Tamil Nadu vaccine store on Saturday additionally received 4 lakh doses of Covid vaccine - 2 lakh each of Covaxin and Covishield, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, tweeted.

“The vaccines will be shipped to the district centres for further dispersion. Vaccination saves lives, get your vaccination done,” he said in the tweet.

On Friday, a total of 1,09,429 vaccine doses were provided as against 99,219 on Thursday, according to State Health Ministry data.