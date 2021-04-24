Covid-19 surge: Lockdown-like curbs in force in Kerala

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
The 48-hour lockdown- like curbs imposed by the Kerala government following unprecedented Covid-19 suge, came into force in the state with only essential services and emergency activities being allowed and a holiday declared for government offices and PSUs.
Police carried out intense vehicle check across the state since early this morning to ensure that nobody ventured out on roads and public places unnecessarily.
In all major thoroughfares, police personnel could be seen stopping both two-wheelers and cars and verifying the identity cards and mandatory self-declaration to know their purpose of the travel.
According to police sources, those travelling for needy and genuine purpose would not be stopped.
Those violating the government restrictions and Covid-19 protocols would be slapped with a fine.
Though the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses operated service, the number of passengers was very less in majority of districts due to virus scare.
Hotels and restaurants are remained open but in-house dining is banned and only parcel service is permitted across the state.
Shops selling provisions, vegetables, fruits, and meat, are also functioning.
Police sent back a group of migrant workers, who came without any self-declaration, in Ernakulam district in the morning.
A case was registered against a private taxi cab, which was overcrowded, for violating the Covid protocols in Kochi, police said.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said further restrictions would be discussed at an all-party meeting on Monday.
In a Government Order issued on April 21, the state government stated that a holiday will be declared for all government offices, banks, public sector undertakings on April 24.
Only essential services would be allowed on April 24 and 25.
Kerala accounted for 28,447 Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest single day surge so far and 1.78 lakh people were presently undergoing treatment for the infection, as per the government figures.
