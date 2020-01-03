Top five new stories to watch out for on January 3, 2020

Ghosn gone from Japan, will bare all from Lebanon
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
The 107th edition of the Indian Science Congress (ISC) will open in Bengaluru on January 3. The focus of the event this year will be on ‘science and technology: rural development’. As part of the ISC, lectures and discussions on more than 14 contemporary science areas are to be presented. Two Nobel laureates — Stefan W Hell and Ada Yonath — will also deliver public lectures.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold the first Council of Ministers meeting for 2020 in New Delhi on January 3. The focus of the meet is said to be on the economy. This meeting assumes significance amid growing speculations of an expansion of the Union Cabinet
Indian Bank will revise its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) on January 3. The revised MCLR would be 7.90 per cent as against the existing 7.95 per cent for overnight tenors.
The ATP Cup, the first-ever men’s team championship for tennis, kicks off in Australia on January 3. The event will see 24 nations split into six groups, with eight teams emerging from the round-robin to compete in a knockout phase until one country is left standing as winner.
The 20th edition of Shaastra, the technical festival of IIT-Madras, will commence on January 3. The event’s focus will be on technological innovations in defence and artificial intelligence to develop assistive devices for the visually impaired and the elderly. The theme for this year is ‘Parsec to Plank’, focussing on the creation of small-size solutions.
