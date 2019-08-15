Top five news stories to watch out for on August 15, 2019

India will be celebrating its 73 rd Independence Day on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his sixth straight Independence Day speech is expected to touch on a host of issues. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is likely be conferred with the Vir Chakra on Independence Day.

Amit Shah is likely to visit Srinagar to unfurl tricolor at Lal Chowk on August 15. High-security measures have been taken in anticipation of Shah's visit. Also, cricketer MS Dhoni likely to unfurl tricolor in Leh on Independence Day. Dhoni is also an honorary lieutenant colonel in the Indian Army. He is, at present, stationed in Khrew situated in the Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir, along with members of his Territorial Army battalion.

The dispute settlement board of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is likely to meet on August 15. The board would take a decision regarding setting up a dispute panel, as requested by Brazil, Australia and Guatemala, to rule on India’s sugar subsidies. India had rejected the request at the last meeting of the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) last month.

Air India will start flying from Delhi to San Francisco over the Polar region from August 15. With the new route, the flight duration would reduce by around one-and-a-half hours; i.e from 14.5 hours to 13 hours. The flight's fuel savings would be in the range of 2,000 to 7,000 kilograms per flight.

The Manoranjan Group will launch its new channel Manoranjan Grand on August 15. The new channel will be under the Hindi General Entertainment Category. Manoranjan Grand will focus on crime, thriller and comedy genres. Earlier, the Group had launched two channels - Manorajan TV (Hindi) and Manoranjan Movies (Punjabi).