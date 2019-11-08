Top five news stories to watch out for on November 8, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab on November 8, formally opening the Kartarpur Corridor connecting two historical gurdwaras on either side of the India-Pakistan border for pilgrims.

BJP’s central election committee is likely to meet on November 8 where the names of the candidates will be finalized for the Jharkhand elections in New Delhi. The five-phase Jharkhand Polls are likely to be held on November 30, December 7, 12, 16 and 20.

CII Connect, Day 2: The second day of CII Connect, the annual information, communication and technology conference and exhibition of Tamil Nadu in Chennai. On day 1, TN CM Palaniswami said that the Tamil Nadu government will soon release a policy on Electronic Hardware Manufacturing to woo investors.

From November 8, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has directed its officers that no search authorization, summons, arrest memo, inspection notices and letters issued in the course of any enquiry without quoting a computer-generated DIN. The CBIC has done so create a digital directory for maintaining a proper audit trail for such communication.

Results: Akzo Nobel India, Allahabad Bank, Ashok Leyland, Bank Of Baroda, Bharat Forge, Crisil, D-link (India), Dredging Corporation Of India, Eicher Motors ,Elgi Equipments , Enterprise International, Equitas Holdings, GAIL (India) , Greenply Industries , Gujarat State Petronet , Gulf Oil Lubricants India, IDBI Bank, IDFC Limited, Khadim India, MRF, Nestle India , Novartis India , Rane Holdings , Tata Communications , Tata Investment Corporation , Tata Power Co, Triveni Engineering & Industries,TTK Prestige are scheduled to declare their financial results for the September quarter.