Top five news stories to watch out for on November 8, 2019

How India can effectively crack the electric mobility code
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab on November 8, formally opening the Kartarpur Corridor connecting two historical gurdwaras on either side of the India-Pakistan border for pilgrims.
BJP’s central election committee is likely to meet on November 8 where the names of the candidates will be finalized for the Jharkhand elections in New Delhi. The five-phase Jharkhand Polls are likely to be held on November 30, December 7, 12, 16 and 20.
CII Connect, Day 2: The second day of CII Connect, the annual information, communication and technology conference and exhibition of Tamil Nadu in Chennai. On day 1, TN CM Palaniswami said that the Tamil Nadu government will soon release a policy on Electronic Hardware Manufacturing to woo investors.
From November 8, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has directed its officers that no search authorization, summons, arrest memo, inspection notices and letters issued in the course of any enquiry without quoting a computer-generated DIN. The CBIC has done so create a digital directory for maintaining a proper audit trail for such communication.
Results: Akzo Nobel India, Allahabad Bank, Ashok Leyland, Bank Of Baroda, Bharat Forge, Crisil, D-link (India), Dredging Corporation Of India, Eicher Motors ,Elgi Equipments , Enterprise International, Equitas Holdings, GAIL (India) , Greenply Industries , Gujarat State Petronet , Gulf Oil Lubricants India, IDBI Bank, IDFC Limited, Khadim India, MRF, Nestle India , Novartis India , Rane Holdings , Tata Communications , Tata Investment Corporation , Tata Power Co, Triveni Engineering & Industries,TTK Prestige are scheduled to declare their financial results for the September quarter.
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class launched in January this year pioneered the luxury MPV segment and has witnessed ...
New opportunities in electric will also put the extra mojo into designing
Yoshihiro Hidaka, President & CEO of Yamaha Motor, says the company remains upbeat about its prospects here
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...