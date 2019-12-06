Two 'encounters', same cop

The early morning 'encounter' of all the four accused in kidnap, rape and murder of Disha near Shadnagar draws sharp similarities with an 'encounter' that was reported in Warangal in 2008.

V C Sajjanar, who is the Commissioner of Cyberabad police Commissionerate, was the Superintendent of Police of Warangal when the earlier encounter took place.

The Warangal encounter

Three engineering students who were suspected in the acid attack of two girls were killed in an 'encounter', following a statewide uproar over the dastardly attack on the girls.

Though the officials insisted that it was a real 'encounter', it was, actually, meant to be a deterrent.

The encounter of Friday was also preceded by a similar public outcry after the rape and murder shook the nation. Thousands of angry people from Shadnagar gathered at the Shadnagar police station where the accused -- Arif, Navin, Siva and Chennakeshavulu -- were housed.

The four were killed after they attempted to escape when they were taken to the site for 'reconstruction' of the offence.

The police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowds who tried to enter the police station, pushing the barricades. They shouted slogans against the perpetrators and demanded that they be handed over to them for handing out punishments.

A few handles remembered the Warangal encounter and argued that it proved that such extra-judicial encounters don't act as deterrents.