Four accused in Disha murder case killed in ‘encounter’

The four accused in the kidnap, rape and murder of Disha (the name given by the police to the victim) were killed in an 'encounter' early this morning at the site where they committed the crime.

The crime has rocked the nation, with people demanding harsh punishment for the offenders. Parliament also discussed the issue, with several members expressing anguish at the dastardly act.

The victim was kidnapped from a lonely spot near a toll plaza on the national highway, where she was seeking help to get her two-wheeler repaired.

The police alleged that the four accused tried to escape from their custody when they took them to the site of the crime, where they wanted to ‘reconstruct’ the scene as part of the inquiry.

The bodies of Arif, the main accused, and Siva, Navin and Chennakeshavulu, have been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem.

They tried to attack the police and escape, trying to take advantage of the darkness. The police had taken them to the site in order to reconstruct the crime scene midnight last night. "They pelted stones at the police, forcing the latter to open fire,' the police said.